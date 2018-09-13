An eyeliner containing lead has been recalled after three children fell ill.

— With AAP.

A range of imported eyeliners have been recalled after they were found to be containing high levels of lead.

More than 7400 eyeliner products have been pulled off the shelves by Consumer Affairs Victoria inspectors, after three NSW children were left ill from using the defective products.

The imported makeup was seized after NSW Health tests found the “Hashmi Surma Special” and “Hashmi Kohl Aswad” branded eyeliners respectively contained 84 per cent and 29.5 per cent lead and other dangerous metals, including arsenic and mercury.

“There has been a reported case in NSW of three children experiencing elevated blood lead levels related to use of the eyeliner products and our inspectors have since found the same branded items in Victorian stores,” CAV director Simon Cohen said on Wednesday.

Three Sydney children, from the same family, became ill after using the eyeliner from Pakistan in July with doctors finding elevated lead levels in their blood.

This prompted a NSW Fair Trading investigation and a referral to Border Force.