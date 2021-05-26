6 myths you need to stop believing about working out while pregnant.

If you're a dame who frequents social media, chances are you've come across a fitness influencer being shamed for working out while pregnant. It happens ALL the time. Like, people are *super* triggered by pregnant women working out.

Take New York-based fitness influencer Yanyah Milutinović, for example. After continuously being trolled on Instagram for her intense fitness routine, the trainer, who is six-months pregnant, recently called out all the kind of criticism she receives on a daily basis.

She posted a video, superimposing the negative comments over footage of her squatting 110kg. NBD.

"In the not-so-distant past, women were urged to cut down on or even avoid exercise during pregnancy," she wrote in the caption.

"Today, we know differently. Not only is it OK to participate in fitness activities during pregnancy, but doing so can have a positive impact on both baby and mom."

So, what's the go? Why is there such a cloud of confusion and shame over working out while pregnant? Is it actually safe?

Well, like a lot of things in the health industry, there seems to be a whole lot of misinformation floating around. And it can be really difficult for a pregnant woman to know what's safe and what's not when it comes to exercising.