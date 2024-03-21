Whatever happened to Essena O'Neill?

Essena O’Neill was the ultimate 2015 'It Girl' online before she dramatically quit social media, calling it 'contrived' and 'all-consuming'.

Her exit generated international headlines and followers were left in disbelief as she stuck to her word and vanished from public life.

Nine years on and millennials are thirsty to know what happened to the OG Tumblr girl who they say is their 'Roman Empire'.

Quitting social media.

As one of Australia’s first Instagram models, Essena’s picture-perfect life captivated teenage girls around the globe.

The 18-year-old was '#bodygoals', with her feed consisting of countless Tringl bikini photoshoots and vegan recipes — including her infamous medjool date shake. To this day, millennials testify she’s the sole reason they turned vegan in their teenage years.

Essena O'Neill. Image: Instagram.