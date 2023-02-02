Journalist and television presenter Erin Molan has opened up about her father's death, after he passed away following a battle with prostate cancer last month.

Speaking to Sky News on Thursday night, Molan said the past few weeks have been hard for her and her family after losing her father, retired major general and Liberal senator Jim Molan, at the age of 72.

"Probably the one thing I’ve found most difficult, because I’ve always looked forward to it… was dad speaking at my wedding," she told Sky News host Paul Murray.

"And look, no one has asked me recently," she joked.

"But I’m sure he would have spoke just beautifully."

Senator Molan, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in early 2021, died peacefully "in the arms of his family" on January 16.

"With profound sadness, we share that following a sudden and rapid decline in health after Christmas," a statement from his family read.

Ahead of her return to Sky News on Friday, Molan, who shares a daughter with her ex-fiancé Sean Ogilvy, said her family have received "many incredible messages and emails and so much support".

"I haven’t read an article, I haven’t really been able to look at anything," she said, before adding that she and her family sat down to watch Murray's piece on her father's funeral.

Molan went on to share that her mother, much like herself, "feels lost" at the moment.

"She’s okay, but she feels lost, but she’s so incredibly strong," she said.

"I keep thinking to myself, I will at some stage sit down and write something beautiful for my mum because she deserves to know how highly she’s thought of as well."

During her father's funeral last week, which was attended by former prime ministers Tony Abbott and Scott Morrison, Molan spoke about the moment she first found out about her father's cancer diagnosis.

"We all rushed to hospital," she recalled.

"I was on the couch, heaving and stoic and the rest were all being stoic."

"After a while, my brother Mick came over, put his arm around me and said 'Erin, I just want you to know, none of us think you're trying to make this about you'."