5am starts and solo parenting: A day in the life of Erin Molan.

Want to know how celebrities really spend their days? Yep, us too. In Mamamia’s A Day in the Life series, fascinating people share everything from what they eat for breakfast to their pre-bedtime rituals.

This week, we find out what life is like for television presenter, radio host and mum, Erin Molan.

It'll come as no surprise to hear that Erin Molan's typical weekday is pretty chock-a-block.

The radio host, television presenter and journalist lives in Sydney with her four-year-old daughter, Eliza. And because of her breakfast radio gig, she begins her day while most of us are still asleep.

Molan's alarm goes off at 4.40am, right before the babysitter arrives at 5am.

"It's a very quick shower and out [the door]," Molan told Mamamia.

"I give my daughter a quick cuddle and a kiss - but she normally pushes me away."