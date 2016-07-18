Footy Show co-host Erin Molan has spoken about her personal struggle with anxiety.

Australian television presenter and sports commentator Erin Molan has spoken about her struggle with anxiety in a recent interview with Show and Tell.

Best known for her role as co-host on Channel 9’s The Footy Show, Molan has been vocal about mental health within the Rugby League community. Last year, the NRL lost eight young rugby league players to suicide. A special report entitled “Depression in Rugby League” paved the way for a conversation the sport desperately needed to have.

This segment prompted Molan to talk about her own battle with anxiety, a mental health condition that an estimated two million Australian adults will suffer from in any given year.

The 33-year-old tells host Katie ‘Monty’ Dimond she’s only recently been able to identify what she was experiencing.

Molan has spoken about her battle with anxiety. Image: Show and Tell.

"TV is an insecure industry and everyone would say that and so that doesn’t help," she explains in the interview.

"There would be times where I was sitting at my desk at work and a boss would walk past and wouldn’t acknowledge me because they were looking down at something. I would immediately think, ‘I’m going to be sacked, that story I did last week wasn’t that strong...' Then I’d jump onto Seek, then think ‘Oh, it’s going to be so embarrassing’

"This is where I use to go, all because a boss was probably looking at a document walking past. It was just ridiculous."

Molan says she is now much better, but every so often she feels the over-thinking and "irrationality" creep back in.

"Maybe once every couple of months, if I’m tired, I’ll get a message from someone and think ‘this means...’ It’s just that rational feeling of the worst possible case scenario," she admits.

At its worst, Molan describes the feeling as "quite debilitating" and "horrendous." She has since learned strategies to cope, and says her partner's support has been invaluable.

"I hear about other people and think that I’m not at the top scale of [anxiety], but I certainly suffer from it," Molan explains.

"It is something that I consciously have to deal with and remind myself, 'you’re being irrational.' It’s a horrible thing. That’s why I’m so passionate about it.