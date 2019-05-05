Erin Molan was heavily pregnant when a troll told her he hoped she'd die giving birth.

On an autumn night last year, a heavily pregnant Erin Molan was woken up in the middle of the night by a loud bang.

Someone was in the house.

The sports journalist and TV presenter screamed hysterically, waking up her fiancé, police officer Sean Ogilvy. He ran towards the noise, only to find a shelf had fallen off the wall in the laundry.

That was the moment Molan knew she had to tell the police about the troll terrorising her on Facebook.

On Sunday, the Sunday Telegraph reported 33-year-old Molan had successfully helped convict a man for relentlessly trolling her on Facebook Messenger while she was several months pregnant with her daughter Eliza.

The messages began in April, 2018, not long after Molan was announced as the host of Channel Nine’s now-axed NRL Footy Show. According to Molan and the Daily Telegraph, the man’s initial message was a call for the journalist to “get the f*** off the footy show yiu fake fukn slag (sic)” and to “do the weather report on channel 2 wheir ya belong yiu fukn rag (sic).”

Despite reporting the vile online activity to Facebook, it was deemed not to have breached the social media network’s guidelines and the messages kept coming. Among them was a threat against her life and the life of her unborn baby, saying, “I wish u a fukn still born AND U DIE IN THE PROCESS … hip hip hooray hip hip HOORAY (sic).”