David Attenborough just joined Instagram. Here are 4 other climate warriors to follow too.





British naturalist, Sir David Attenborough joined Instagram this week, quickly breaking Jennifer Aniston's record for the fastest account to reach one million followers, and we couldn't think of a more worthy contender.

At 94 years old, Attenborough explained his decision to join the platform was due to the urgent climate crisis.

"I am making this move and exploring this new way of communication to me because, as we all know, the world is in trouble," he said in a IGTV piece-to-camera.

"Continents are on fire. Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying … The list goes on and on. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge.

"Over the next few weeks, I'll be recording messages to explain what the problems are and how we can deal with them."

The Instagram was launched in the lead-up to Attenborough's newest documentary A Life On Our Planet, which will be dropping on Netflix on October 4.

Watch David Attenborough's warning about the climate, earlier this year. Post continues below.



Video via BBC

So, while you're out having a stalk of David Attenborough's environmentalist content, we thought we would compile a few other eco-warriors that are worthy of checking out and adding to your feed, too.

Jaclyn McCosker

Jaclyn McCosker is a proud Gooreng Gooreng woman who is using her platform to educate Australians about issues regarding our environment.