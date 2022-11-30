'I want to... scream.' We need to talk about the utter mayhem of Term 4.

Water bottles are missing or broken and lunchboxes are feral, but I refuse to buy and replace anything this late in the term. Yesterday I realised my son was wearing someone else's hat. In February I would have called the mum's number on the hat's label to apologise and possibly sent flowers. Now I am just pretending it hasn't happened as it's every hat for itself by the time term 4 rolls around.

With the increase in social events alongside a distinct lack of organisation and parental care factor, comes the increase in treats. Who can really maintain the 'chocolate is only for special occasions' line when the kids are literally eating a piece every day for breakfast thanks to their advent calendars.

Rules are only good for terms 1 through to 3.

There is a lot to juggle right now and I am here for the fun, but I also want to rest. Two things can absolutely be true. For example, I love seeing my boys having the best time after missing out on so much thanks to years of pandemic life. But then I get a third email from the school that day with more consent forms to read through and sign before paying the invoices and I want to scream a little bit.

It's like this year's term 4 is making up for the last two COVID-y term 4s, with extra added fun.

And I love enjoying all the things. Except I question that as someone who currently feels like a seasonal, personal assistant to my kids - do we have to do all the fun things at once?

Mum of two Ricki* says her household is exhausted.

"Not only am I tired, but the kids have long-term exhaustion and are itching for the summer holidays," Ricki says.