'I want to... scream.' We need to talk about the utter mayhem of Term 4.

For parents of school-aged children, there is much to love about Term 4. There are the concerts, the festive assemblies, the discos, the end of term parties and socials. There is also much to loathe: the concerts, the festive assemblies, the discos, the end of term parties and socials. Just joking! Well, maybe only a bit.
In amongst all the fun there are a lot of tired, busy people, crawling to the end of the year while doing normal life things AND trying to muster the energy to do festive things with festive-level enthusiasm.
Watch: The things mum never say at Christmas. Post continues below.
The parents are tired; the teachers are tired, and the kids are over-tired. I'm sending my kids to school in the wrong socks and we've given up entirely on keeping track of anything homework related.