"The other Wiggles didn't know." Emma Watkins on receiving the first call about her break up.

When Emma Watkins and Lachy Gillespie announced the end of their marriage in August, it was also news to the other members of The Wiggles.
The couple, whose decision to part ways happened “organically” over the course of eight months, had wanted to keep their break up secret until the end of the year.
But then 28-year-old Emma got a phone call.
“When the media first called, I think initially I thought, ‘Oh, no. They don’t really know what’s going on,'” she said. “And then as the hours kept going by I kept getting more calls and I thought, ‘Oh, OK. I think people know more than we thought they did.'”
The news of their break up had been leaked to the media, forcing the couple to release a statement to Instagram.
⭐️ Lachy ⭐️ We have, and continue to share, the most beautiful life together, but we wanted to let you know that privately for the last six months we have been navigating through a trial separation, and we have made the decision to separate as a couple. Throughout that period, we have performed hundreds of shows together and that is always a continued source of joy for us both. We have embraced this as a very positive change in our relationship. Our incredible friendship has been strengthened throughout this time and what we have discovered is that, more than ever, first and foremost we love and adore performing as Emma and Lachy in The Wiggles and having the privilege of celebrating this happiness with extraordinary families around the world. We have chosen a different path to travel in our personal lives, but please know that we are stronger than ever and we can’t wait to see you at a show soon. We will not be commenting beyond this, and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy. Lots of love, Emma and Lachy xx @lachy_wiggle
Top Comments
So they ask for their privacy to be respected but then they go on to discuss their break up repeatedly in the media?
Again, can somebody please explain why this is considered news? Why are we hearing so much about this? Couples break up all the time. There doesn't seem to be anything particularly extraordinary about this story, apart from the fact the couple were (and are) also workmates - which in itself isn't uncommon.