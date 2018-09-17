"The other Wiggles didn't know." Emma Watkins on receiving the first call about her break up.

When Emma Watkins and Lachy Gillespie announced the end of their marriage in August, it was also news to the other members of The Wiggles.

The couple, whose decision to part ways happened “organically” over the course of eight months, had wanted to keep their break up secret until the end of the year.

“We started to spend more time with our families, and that started to become quite a priority for us,” Emma told ABC’s Australian Story on Monday night. “I think there was a realisation that romantically, it just wasn’t going the way that our friendship was going.”

But then 28-year-old Emma got a phone call.

“When the media first called, I think initially I thought, ‘Oh, no. They don’t really know what’s going on,'” she said. “And then as the hours kept going by I kept getting more calls and I thought, ‘Oh, OK. I think people know more than we thought they did.'”

The news of their break up had been leaked to the media, forcing the couple to release a statement to Instagram.

“The other Wiggles didn’t know,” Emma told Australian Story. “I don’t really think many people knew about it. Lachy and I, we still really wanted to work on our relationship, and work through some things together.”

“We’re filming every single day for a new Emma series. And so during all that was when all the media broke, and I just kept thinking, ‘I can’t read that, I’ve got to read lyrics for a song.’ And so, I think being busy has been very helpful. Now it feels like a bit of a relief. Now it feels like we can still work on that relationship, and we are.”