Emma Watkins has opened up for the first time on what caused her marriage breakdown.

When The Wiggles’ Emma Watkins and Lachlan Gillespie announced their separation in August, it was an announcement they were hoping to put off until next year.
But news of their split was leaked to media and they were forced to address their relationship publicly, confirming their break-up on Instagram, two years after marrying.
While they still maintain they “are stronger than ever” and continue to be friends – something they’ve repeatedly assured fans – Watkins has now shared how her struggles with endometriosis played a big part in their decision to separate.
View this post on Instagram
⭐️ Lachy ⭐️ We have, and continue to share, the most beautiful life together, but we wanted to let you know that privately for the last six months we have been navigating through a trial separation, and we have made the decision to separate as a couple. Throughout that period, we have performed hundreds of shows together and that is always a continued source of joy for us both. We have embraced this as a very positive change in our relationship. Our incredible friendship has been strengthened throughout this time and what we have discovered is that, more than ever, first and foremost we love and adore performing as Emma and Lachy in The Wiggles and having the privilege of celebrating this happiness with extraordinary families around the world. We have chosen a different path to travel in our personal lives, but please know that we are stronger than ever and we can’t wait to see you at a show soon. We will not be commenting beyond this, and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy. Lots of love, Emma and Lachy xx @lachy_wiggle
Speaking exclusively to Australian Story about the break-up, this isn’t the first time 28-year-old Watkins has spoken about the painful condition, which causes tissue similar to the lining of the uterus to grow outside of the womb, and can leave women with excruciating periods, reduced fertility, and bowel and urine pain.
Although Watkins said she began to suffer from frequent heavy periods, exhaustion and even collapsed on several occasions on tour, when she finally sought medical help, she was diagnosed with stage four endometriosis. Her specialist also recommended immediate surgery, which she successfully underwent in April 2018.
Looking back on this time, the Watkins told Australian Story she believes this was when her relationship with 32-year-old Gillespie began to deteriorate.
“I started to feel like the wheels were falling off,” she said.
“And I couldn’t figure out if it was just my health or if it was my relationships.”
