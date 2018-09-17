Emma Watkins has opened up for the first time on what caused her marriage breakdown.

When The Wiggles’ Emma Watkins and Lachlan Gillespie announced their separation in August, it was an announcement they were hoping to put off until next year.

But news of their split was leaked to media and they were forced to address their relationship publicly, confirming their break-up on Instagram, two years after marrying.

While they still maintain they “are stronger than ever” and continue to be friends – something they’ve repeatedly assured fans – Watkins has now shared how her struggles with endometriosis played a big part in their decision to separate.

Speaking exclusively to Australian Story about the break-up, this isn’t the first time 28-year-old Watkins has spoken about the painful condition, which causes tissue similar to the lining of the uterus to grow outside of the womb, and can leave women with excruciating periods, reduced fertility, and bowel and urine pain.

Although Watkins said she began to suffer from frequent heavy periods, exhaustion and even collapsed on several occasions on tour, when she finally sought medical help, she was diagnosed with stage four endometriosis. Her specialist also recommended immediate surgery, which she successfully underwent in April 2018.

Looking back on this time, the Watkins told Australian Story she believes this was when her relationship with 32-year-old Gillespie began to deteriorate.

“I started to feel like the wheels were falling off,” she said.

“And I couldn’t figure out if it was just my health or if it was my relationships.”