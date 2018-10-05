Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer have reportedly been arrested during a protest.

Actress Emily Ratajkowski has confirmed she was arrested while protesting the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

She shared a photograph of herself in front of the US Capitol in Washington DC brandishing a sign reading: “Respect female existence or expect our resistance.”

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power,” she posted on Twitter.

Comedian Amy Schumer was also at the protest, where she spoke on stage and was also reportedly detained.

Video shows police asking Schumer: “Do you want to be arrested?” and her replying: “Yes.”