Warning: This article deals with details of a sexual assault and may be triggering for some readers.

I truly thought I had become desensitised to Donald Trump.

This is a man who has talked about grabbing women by the pussy and has referred to his own daughter as “a piece of ass”. A man who has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women and believes women who have abortions should be “punished”.

None of it shocks me anymore.

But today, as I watched him mock the wrenching testimony of Dr Christine Blasey-Ford in which she spoke about her alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, I was stunned.

While hundreds of his supporters cheered at a raucous campaign-style rally in Mississippi, Trump crudely imitated Ford, mocking her inability to remember certain details of the alleged assault 36 years ago.

“How did you get home? ‘I don’t remember,'” he says. “How did you get there? ‘I don’t remember,’ Where is the place? ‘I don’t remember,’ How many years ago was it? ‘I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know.'”

Continuing to imitate Ford to uproarious laughter, he added, “But I had one beer – that’s the only thing I remember.”

You can view the video of Donald Trump in the clip below.

After viewing the footage, I ran to the bathroom and threw up.

Here’s why.

At the age of 16, I was raped.

I truly don’t know the year right off the top of my head. But I am 33 now, so a quick calculation tells me it must have been 2002 when my life suddenly became… not fun anymore.

So it was 2002. I can recall, after some consideration, that it was April or May. April, I think. But I couldn’t tell you the exact date. I just know that in June I moved to a different town because I had to.

This was an age before smartphones, before Facebook even. I do not have a backlog of Facebook messages or WhatsApp texts or emails or a Google calendar to scroll through to help me get my timeline straight.

And as a high school student, the only dates I ever really kept track of were birthdays, holidays and exams.

In case it isn’t already clear, I didn’t report my rape. If I had, perhaps police statements, hospital reports and court documentation would help support my timeline or events.

Unfortunately, I was just too fucking terrified to even consider it.