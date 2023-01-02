Emily in Paris just made a huge mistake. And it can't be undone.

Warning: There are mild spoilers for season three of Emily in Paris.

If you're reading this, then you are more than likely a fan of Netflix's Emily in Paris. And there's nothing wrong with that. There is no shame here. This is a shame-free zone. Say it with me, "This is a shame-free zone."

Loving Emily in Paris doesn't make you a vacuous airhead who can't make any sort of life decision on her own, just like loving true crime Dahmer drama doesn't make you a wannabe serial killer.

So if you've already binge-watched season three of Emily, then you know that I know that you know that everyone knows that hot British guy, Alfie (played by Lucien Leon Laviscount – yes, that is his actual name), is a hundred times better as the romantic interest for Emily (Lily Collins) than hot French chef, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

And this is a big, big, HUGE problem for Emily in Paris.

Watch the trailer for season three of Emily in Paris. Story continues below.