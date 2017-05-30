Before Emily Drouet took her own life, she sent a powerful selfie to her closest friend.

Content warning: This post deals with suicide, and may be triggering for some readers.

The mother of a university student who suicided after months of abuse at the hands of her partner has released a photograph to raise awareness of domestic violence.

In the image, university student Emily Drouet has crimson cheeks and smudged mascara. According to loved ones, the photo was taken minutes after her boyfriend Angus Milligan tried to strangle her, and sent to a close friend to prove the toxicity of Drouet’s relationship.

Emily died by suicide on March 17, 2016. Last week Milligan pleaded guilty to assaulting the 18-year-old law student, threatening and abusing her using abusive and offensive language, and sending offensive, indecent, obscene and menacing texts. He will be sentenced on July 5.

“I want to jump inside the picture and cuddle her. I want to tell her that she could have spoken to me, that she could have asked for help. We would have been there," Fiona Drouet, from Glasgow, told local media.