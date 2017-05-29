‘The awkward things I didn’t talk about until I realised my friends were going through them too.’

Have you ever wondered what someone would think of you if they could take a listen to your innermost thoughts? The idea is enough to scare most of us, not because we have deep dark secrets to hide (or maybe you do, I don’t know) but simply because what we worry about throughout our inner monologues are usually things that we wouldn’t dare discuss among friends or acquaintances. The funny thing is that it’s not until you find a friend close enough to confide in that you realise your worries are actually far more common than you might think.

Here are some of the most common awkward worries that flood our minds:

1. Hair loss.

Hair loss is generally something experienced by maturing gentlemen, yeah? Well not quite. Hair loss is surprisingly common in women but it’s just not something we like to talk about because, well, it’s kind of awkward.

However, it seems from a quick peek at the "anon" post cropping up in various Facebook mothers' groups, hair loss is very common. This is especially during the up and down hormonal roller-coaster that is the child bearing years. Responses came thick and fast with women everywhere admitting to suffering hair loss that concerned them.

It wasn't a question that I’d ever asked any of my friends but after hearing this, I decided to put the feelers out. Amazingly, almost all of my friends with children said that they too had noticed increased hair loss after pregnancy but said that never mentioned it as they didn’t think of it as one of the more common side effects.

2. Body odour.

I’ll admit to overusing that can of deodorant before and after gym classes, simply because I don’t want to be the "smelly girl" that didn’t know she stank up the room!