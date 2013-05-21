BLOG: Her show is ending, she’s single and she’s lost a friend. But Em Rusicano is keeping positive.

By EM RUSCIANO

In its infinite wisdom, the universe has decided to clear my table. The table was set and covered in things that included being a wife, working full time, friends and family.

Now I find myself single, my radio show ending and one best friend down (that is a whole other post, you’ll need a stiff drink for that story) – all within the space of 6 months.

Strangely enough, I feel quite philosophical about it all and – dare I say it – positive!

Last Friday my boss at the radio station came into the studio after we had just finished on air. This is never a good sign. As I saw him striding down the hallway, in my mind I did a quick audit of the show just gone, to check I hadn’t said anything untoward.

You see, there had been an incident the week before, where at the start of the show I had said “take a knee Australia, get around us, it’s going to be a rad show.” Unfortunately that is not what my boss had heard and I found myself being asked why I had told Australia to “take an E”. As in an ecstasy tablet.

Baby Jesus wept in heaven . What a day that was. It appears my boss has never watched a sporting movie in his life, or heard any type of inspirational speech. Radio huh?! Whacky times. *My left eye is twitching for some reason…

As my boss walked into the studio (followed by his second in command), I wondered what was going on…

One look at both their faces and I instantly knew.

No more radio show.

Usually in these situations I get rather emotional. Dave Thornton and I have put in a lot of hard work and we are very proud of the show. I love doing the show, I love the people I work with and let’s face it – the income is useful as well.

As our boss explained the reasons we were no longer going to air (which appeared to be purely financial for the radio station and not a reflection of the quality of the product) instead of wanting to lash out and fight it, I accepted it straight away.