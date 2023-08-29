Aussie Elly Warren was found dead in Mozambique. It's taken police 7 years to rule it a murder.





Elly Warren was just 20 years old when she embarked on the adventure of a lifetime – volunteering in Mozambique for a conservation program.

She had dreams of becoming a marine biologist, and this six-week trip to the African nation was just the beginning.

But Elly never made it home. Just two days before she was due to return to Melbourne, Elly was found face down behind a toilet block in the coastal town of Tofo. At the time, her death was described as violent, but no charges were laid by Mozambique police.

That was almost seven years ago. And while Elly's father has been arguing his daughter's death resulted from foul play ever since – embarking on his own, privately funded investigation – it's taken until now for Mozambique police to rule Elly's death as a homicide. Despite the ruling, they've yet to pass the final step of having a judge peruse the evidence. Paul hopes it will happen soon, and that sufficient evidence will be found to continue the investigation.

Watch: Father of Elly, Paul Warren speaks as the inquest for her daughter's death begins. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel Nine/A Current Affair.

The homicide ruling came after a Victorian coroner told the Australian Federal Police to "move heaven and earth to do what you can to try and get this family answers." And while Elly's father, Paul Warren is thankful for the ruling, he says the AFP haven't done enough to support the grieving family over the past seven years.

But policing academic Associate Professor Michael Kennedy says Australia had no jurisdiction to interfere.