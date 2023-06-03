Before Elliot Page came out as trans, he was in an open relationship with Kate Mara.

It was while filming 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past when Elliot Page – then known as Ellen – fell for American actress Kate Mara.

At the time, Mara was already in a relationship with someone else.

“The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara,” Page revealed in his new memoir Pageboy – which is out 6 June — according to PEOPLE.

Watch: Miss Spain is the first transgender woman to compete in Miss Universe. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

“She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella.”

(Who, I just realised, is the absolute babe from The Handmaid’s Tale).

Luckily for Page, Minghella was so down for Mara exploring her feelings, AND she felt the same, telling Page: “I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can”.

“This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak,” the Oscar-nominated actor explained.

“I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it, with Kate very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that – I think a lot of us do this – aren’t fully available.