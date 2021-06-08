Why everyone's talking about Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper has issued an apology after photos surfaced of her being crowned queen of a ball with links to white supremacy as a teenager.

Kemper, now 41, was 19 when she participated in the St. Louis Veiled Prophet Ball in her home state of Missouri. She was named the Queen of Love and Beauty at the 1999 event.

According to a 2014 article in The Atlantic, the event's creation in 1878 by white Confederate elites was "a response to growing labour unrest in the city, much of it involving cooperation between white and black workers".

The purpose of the ceremony was to show off pomp, privilege and wealth. The organisation refused to accept Black and Jewish members until 1979, floats in the accompanying parade drew public backlash for racial stereotypes, and the image of the first Veiled Prophet, the anonymous man who chooses the Queen, is strikingly similar in appearance to a Klansman (though the ball has no direct ties to the KKK).

Image: St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Kemper apologised for her involvement in a social media post on June 7, a week after her name began trending online.

"Hi guys – when I was 19 years old, I decided to participate in a debutante ball in my hometown. The century-old organisation that hosted the debutante ball had an unquestionably racist, sexist, and elitist past," she wrote on Instagram.