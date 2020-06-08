"I was bitten by cockroaches in my sleep." Ellie Gonsalves was 'homeless' for 10 days.

"I don't want to be here, I just want to go home." Image: SBS.

"It was such a pivotal moment in my experience because that's reality for a lot of women [living in places like that], especially women coming out of domestic or sexually violent situations. It's literally impossible to life in. I can't see how people are legally allowed to take rent from you and put you in this housing."

Ellie was supposed to spend three days at the boarding house, but ended up leaving in tears to once again sleep in a nearby park after reaching breaking point.

"I don't want to be here, I just want to go home," she tearily told the SBS camera crew.

Spending two weeks amongst the homeless population in Sydney changed Ellie's perspective forever.

"I never thought this was a problem in our country, and I always thought we had such great systems in place...I still remember saying to someone 'Australia's so great, it's literally impossible to be homeless in this country'," she told Mamamia.

"I was so, so wrong. I felt like I came out of this with so much more empathy and understanding towards these situations and these people and really inspired to do my part and shine a light on these problems that we have in country."

Even when she did go back to her 'normal life' it was hard to readjust, which made Ellie realise that it's not just as simple as 'giving people housing'.

"I couldn't sleep through the night, I'd wake up to every sound. Even just going to the gym - I felt so overwhelmed by people speaking to me and interacting with me, seeing as though I'd just been isolated for 10 days. No one on the crew speaks to you, they were trying to isolate us as much as possible. You feel so alone. To go from someone who spent their life in front of a camera and travelling and around people, to literally being avoided on the street because people see the big bag that I'm carrying...I feel like we live in this world where we think if we ignore the problem it's just not there. But unfortunately we've ignored it for so long it's just gotten worse and worse and worse."