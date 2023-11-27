'I shared a list of 117 reasons I don't want children. The response reiterated my point.'

Aussie actress and model Ellie Gonsalves has shared a list of 117 reasons she does not want to have children, and the response has perfectly summarised why she shared it in the first place.

The choice to have children or not is a really personal one, right? But as Ellie, and anyone else who has made the decision not to could tell you, it's also one that many others feel a need to have an opinion on.

So, in a Sunday night post, she decided to tackle this head-on with her personal 'reasons to remain child free' list, because "a short reason was never good enough or understood".

Points on the list range from silly or satirical (they can turn into serial killers) to simply just factually correct (they *can* in fact poo inside you).

Others include oft-cited things like losing your identity and alllll the risks of pregnancy and childbirth.

Sections of Ellie's 117-point long list. Image: Instagram @elliegonsalves.