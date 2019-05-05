Elisha set off on a road trip of a lifetime. Two months later, she'd escape a living hell.

Content warning: This post details sexual assault/rape and will be will triggering for some readers.

Elisha Greer was like any 21-year-old traveller when she met Marcus Martin at an Australia Day party in Cairns in 2017.

Having come to Australia from the UK seeking adventure, Marcus’ suggestion to take a road trip through the outback sounded like just the experience the Liverpudlian was looking for.

Little did she know it would be the start of the most terrifying two months of her life. Two months of being held hostage by a crazed maniac with a gun.

Watch the trailer for Channel 7’s Sunday Night investigation into Elisha Greer’s horrific ordeal. Post continues after.

Marcus was far from the fun guy at a party Elisha had initially fallen for.

He was a dangerous criminal she was lucky to escape.

“He was crazy,” Elisha said in a preview of her interview with Melissa Doyle on Channel 7’s Sunday Night.

“Completely and utterly crazy.”

Marcus, the heavily tattooed 23-year-old whose spell Elisha had fallen under, raped her in a Cairns hotel room before forcing her at gun point to drive 1,500km through the Australian outback for two months.

He beat and raped her repeatedly while high on drugs, until one day, a stranger intervened and set her free.

As Elisha pulled in to fill Marcus' white Pajero with petrol in Mitchell, south central Queensland, the station attendant noticed straight away that she was in danger.

Elisha's appearance - teary-eyed and shaky - prompted the woman to call the police.

Beverly Page said Elisha looked "in a state of shock" and "zombie-like" when she came in to the petrol station, and eventually drove off without paying for the tank of fuel.

In an interview with the ABC, Beverly recalled Elisha had been crying and was distressed when she approached the counter.

“To see a young girl that upset, and with black eyes. She had said she had come from England. To know that she was over here and she didn’t have anyone to contact,” Beverly said.