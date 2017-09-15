The Bachelor finale flaw that meant Elise knew she didn't win before Matty even spoke.

Most of us were certain for weeks Matty Johnson’s heart belonged to Laura Byrne. For Elise Stacy, that moment came while filming the finale, of course – but a few moments before we all thought.

Elise told TV Week that she knew well before Matty even opened his mouth that she was not going to walk away happy thanks to a keen observation.

“I could tell it wasn’t going to be me walking towards him,” Elise told the magazine.

Listen: Michelle and Zara break down the final episode. (Post continues.)



“At this point, you’re looking for any signs and I actually looked at the ground and I was walking on sand and I said to myself, ‘There are no footprints on this path,’ so no-one had walked it before and so I knew I was walking down for the first time.”

When the 29-year-old did receive the confirmation that Matty didn’t return her feelings, Elise said she felt “betrayed”.

“I’d never felt more alone in that moment,” she said.

“I thought I’d met the love of my life.

“He made me feel like there were really strong feelings there so I do feel betrayed.”

Elise said that her family also felt “miffed” that they’d been “fooled” by Matty, adding they didn’t understand how Matty could have “genuinely” wanted what he said and not picked her.