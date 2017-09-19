Edwina Bartholomew's response to being snubbed by celebs at the Emmys is everything.

Red carpet interviews may look fun but they’re far from effortless.

Often the journalists are fighting to hold their tiny square of allotted space, have been waiting for hours for celebrities to arrive and then have to shout and grab their attention when they do, all the while competing with everyone else doing the same thing.

As a result, it doesn’t always go to plan even for the most seasoned red carpet reporter, as Sunrise‘s Edwina Bartholomew found out at the Emmys last night.

Amazing @gingerandsmart green dress for the Emmys and @pierrewinterfinejewels earrings. Thanks @sevenstyling xxx #emmys A post shared by Edwina Bartholomew (@edwina_b) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

“Do you have time to have a quick chat for Australian TV,” she yelled at every passerby.

Jane Fonda, Susan Sarandon, Claire Foy, Gillian Anderson, James Corden… it seems no-one had the time to talk to poor old Eddie.

Even Liev Schreiber and his son with former partner Naomi Watts didn’t stop.

“But your son is half Australian!” Bartholomew yelled after them.