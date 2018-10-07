"Children are always watching you." Why this childcare worker's simple advice is going viral.

For many people who work in childcare, it’s far more than just a job. Spending time with children day-in and day-out, early childhood educators are in the unique position of observing behaviour trends first-hand.

For 22-year-old Amanda, this experience has led to an important lesson that she felt compelled to share. On Wednesday, she posted a thread on Twitter, relevant to anyone who works with or is raising children.

“I think one of the most important things I’ve learned about working in childcare is to remember that children are always watching you (even when you don’t think they are),” the thread begins.

I think one of the most important things I’ve learned about working in childcare is to remember that children are always watching you (even when you don’t think they are) … A thread — amanda (@amanda_c_rae) October 3, 2018

You spend 40+ hours with these children a week. 8 hours a day, 5 days a week these children are at daycare with you. They pick up quickly on your quirky behaviours, your funny slang, your bad habits, etc. They look up to you as a role model. They seek comfort in you. — amanda (@amanda_c_rae) October 3, 2018