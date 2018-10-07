"Children are always watching you." Why this childcare worker's simple advice is going viral.

For many people who work in childcare, it’s far more than just a job. Spending time with children day-in and day-out, early childhood educators are in the unique position of observing behaviour trends first-hand.
For 22-year-old Amanda, this experience has led to an important lesson that she felt compelled to share. On Wednesday, she posted a thread on Twitter, relevant to anyone who works with or is raising children.
“I think one of the most important things I’ve learned about working in childcare is to remember that children are always watching you (even when you don’t think they are),” the thread begins.
I think one of the most important things I’ve learned about working in childcare is to remember that children are always watching you (even when you don’t think they are) … A thread
— amanda (@amanda_c_rae) October 3, 2018
You spend 40+ hours with these children a week. 8 hours a day, 5 days a week these children are at daycare with you. They pick up quickly on your quirky behaviours, your funny slang, your bad habits, etc. They look up to you as a role model. They seek comfort in you.
— amanda (@amanda_c_rae) October 3, 2018
So when a child worked really hard to put their coat on all by themselves and you’re too busy to notice so you just say “good job” and don’t acknowledge the fact they worked really hard and persisted to get the coat on all by themselves, it lessens their confidence in themselves.
— amanda (@amanda_c_rae) October 3, 2018
Top Comments
Amanda's comments are so relevant to our children's daily lives. I'm so glad there are people so dedicated, loving & supportive in the childcare/teaching profession!
Thankyou Amanda & all teachers out there - keep up the good work, you do make a difference to children & parents lives 😁
@amanda_c_rae
Fabulous advice! Childcare workers play such a vital role in the development of our children and are so often undervalued.
My little one goes to daycare twice a week and the amount of fun, activities, learning, love and care that are packed into those two days is inspiring and most importantly - appreciated.
So a big THANK YOU, Amanda and to all of the fabulous childcare workers, who so often don't get the credit that they deserve.