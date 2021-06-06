"It's therapeutic." BeBe Bettencourt on exploring the dark themes in Stan Original Series Eden.

For BeBe Bettencourt, acting always felt like a natural inclination.

The 25-year-old, who is the daughter of Baby Animals front woman Suze DeMarchi and Extreme lead guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, virtually grew up in the entertainment industry.

"I always grew up around performers, so that always felt like a natural inclination," Bettencourt told Mamamia.

"But I really just loved reading so much when I was a kid. I just wanted to go to Hogwarts and basically step into those fictional worlds... and then I realised, 'Oh, you can actually do that as a job.'"

After making her feature film debut in The Dry starring Eric Bana earlier this year, the 25-year-old is starring in new Stan Original Series Eden.

The eight-part mystery drama series, which was shot in and around the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales, will premiere on Stan on June 11.

The new series follows Scout (Sophie Wilde), a high-achieving 20-year-old who returns home to the beach community of Eden after a year of studying abroad to discover that her best friend, Hedwig (BeBe Bettencourt), has indefinably changed.

Later on, during a drug-fuelled night out, Scout confesses her romantic feelings for Hedwig. But after the night ends in a violent struggle, Scout blacks out. When she eventually wakes up, she discovers that Hedwig is gone.

In the episodes that follow, the series moves backwards and forwards in time, reflecting on Hedwig's summer and following Scout's desperate search to find her missing friend as she uncovers secrets about Eden's tight-knit beachside community.