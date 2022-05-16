Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn were just old schoolmates. Then he invited her to Taylor Swift's party.

This post deals with substance abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

When singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran first met his wife Cherry Seaborn, he was smitten. And although the pair were only in their teens and still in high school, Sheeran says he thought he and Seaborn would be good for one another.

But it would take over a decade for the two to become an item.

And along the way, there were plenty of curveballs that came their way – including Sheeran's highly publicised 'gap year' in 2015 when he was no longer sure if he could handle a life in the spotlight and the downsides that came with it.

We unpack all we know about their relationship, including the role that Taylor Swift played in Sheeran and Seaborn's eventual marriage.

Ed Sheeran grew up in Framlingham, Suffolk in the UK as a shy kid interested in all things music. After primary school, Sheeran went on to study at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, which furthered his music studies.

While at school, one of Sheeran's classmates was Cherry Seaborn. And it was during his high school years, that Sheeran developed a crush for Seaborn, but later said he never acted on it.

Once university came along, Seaborn decided to go to America to attend Duke University. With Seaborn out of the UK, it quashed any hope of the pair cementing a relationship.

The pair stayed in touch in their early adult years, but it wasn't until 2015 that they reunited. Of course, during this gap, Sheeran's fame had risen exponentially – he was a best-selling artist and had multiple hit songs to his name. Sheeran got in contact with Seaborn, and when the pair were both in America, they met up.

Speaking to US Weekly, Sheeran said: "When we came to New York, where she was living at the time, we hung out and reconnected. She's great."

And Sheeran has Taylor Swift to thank. Swift was set to host a party on Rhode Island and Sheeran was invited. He asked Swift if he could have a plus one – with Seaborn in mind – and Swift said yes.