Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Gogglebox star Angie Kent shares the one thing she regrets saying on the popular show.

Speaking to Who magazine’s Binge List podcast, Kent revealed she was unkind to comedian Dave Hughes when she called him “one of the ugliest people she’s ever seen”, during an episode that aired in February.

Kent says it’s something she can’t easily forget, as her words are often repeated to her.

“And that upset me, but I apologise and I know never to use the word “ugly” again,” Kent says on the podcast.

Last season, Angie was watching the show Hughesy, We Have A Problem, when she made the comment, and was forced to apologise publicly.

"I feel terrible about calling Dave Hughes one of the ugliest people I've ever seen, he's funny as feck," she tweeted.

In true Hughesy style, he responded to the comment with comedy on his show.

"I just thought, 'how mean and judgmental can you be, you skanky moll?'", he joked.

This week, Kent offered another apology to the comedian on the podcast.

"Sorry Dave, I eat my words! It's never OK to call someone ugly I'm cross about that, Gogglebox," she said.

2. It looks like Ed Sheeran is already married and has been fooling us all.