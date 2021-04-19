7 'micro moments' in your day that actually make a massive difference to the environment.

After the year that was, it's all too easy to forget about the global issue we've been battling for years: the environmental crisis. Remember that ol' chestnut?

Well, in honour of Earth Day this year on April 22nd, we're reviving the conversation. Whether it's ditching redundant packaging, avoiding toxic chemicals or supporting sustainably sourced brands, there's so many ways that you can do your bit for the planet.

And it doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing sitch, either. Nuh-uh.

Along with doing simple stuff like switching off your lights and minimising the use of your car, there are a few things you can do in your day-to-day routine to reduce your impact on the environment.

So, if you’d love to do your bit but don’t know where to start, we've pulled together some simple micro habits that can really make a difference.

1. Ditch face wipes for reusable microfibre pads.

When it comes to removing makeup, there are a whole heap of different options on the market - facial wipes being just one of them. And hoo-boy, are they bad for the environment. (Very).

Fun fact: Did you know Sydney Water has removed more than 1000 tonnes of wet wipe materials from its wastewater system in the past two years?

Even funner fact: For those who want to avoid single-use products and do their bit for the environment (go you good thing!), there are other options that are both kind to your skin AND the planet.

Reusable microfibre pads out there - like these ones from Face Halo - can be washed over 200 times before needing to be replaced.

Image: Face Halo