One of my favourite things to do is eavesdrop on my kids. At three and four years old, their conversations are surprising, unique and thoroughly entertaining. Adult conversations pale in comparison. While we tend to be restricted by facts and etiquette, our little ones are wildly creative and often hilariously inappropriate. Here are some of the things I’ve learned from listening to little people chat.

Lesson #1: Never let facts get in the way of a good story.

Kids don’t get bogged down by the truth. They let their imaginations lead the way and go with whatever makes for a compelling narrative. The other day I was getting ready for work while my kids were sitting outside the bathroom with our dog, Wilbur. Their conversation went like this:

3yo: Why does Wilbur have black eyes?

4.5yo: Because he’s a midnight dog from space.

3yo: Where are his mum and dad?

4.5yo: They were eaten by hyenas in the jungle so they’re dead.

3yo: Aw, poor little doggy.

4.5yo: He’s OK. We adopted him from Africa.

Our dog is a West Highland White Terrier and we got him from a registered breeder in regional Victoria. His parents are very much alive and he’s never travelled outside of Australia let alone indulged in space travel or African safaris. Truth is so overrated.