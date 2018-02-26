10 people on the little thing that had a big impact on their health and fitness.

When you’re starting from scratch, doing something about your health or fitness levels can seem daunting. Or maybe you’ve had the right intentions for a while, but just haven’t found the right activity. Or gym. Or runners.

Stop right there.

You see, you don’t need go straight into a marathon. It doesn’t have to perfect. People recently shared the little thing that made a big impact on their health with Reddit and we’ve rounded up the best of the tips.

The best part? You can start them all as soon as you finish this article.

1.Start off slow.

“Don’t jump into a fad diet or heavy exercise. I lost over 20 kilograms and started by drinking water instead of sugary drinks and walking more,” wrote user KevinW.

2. Say no to sugar.

“The biggest improvement for me (about 45 kilograms lost) was cutting out the majority of sugar, especially processed sugar, which is in everything these days,” wrote one user.

“Soft drinks are huge and same with fast food. There’s six grams of sugar in a Big Mac BUN alone.”

3. Drink a glass of water in the morning.

“When you wake up in the morning drink a large glass of water and spend 10 minutes just stretching before you start getting ready for work/school/whatever,” wrote user Gold8erry.

It will wash away that sluggish feeling and ensure you start the day hydrated.

4. Quit the beer.

Or whatever is your alcoholic drink of choice.

"I know it's hard, it sucks, good beer is amazing. I quit drinking a few years ago and lost 15 kilograms in two and a half months just by doing that and sweating at work. I have kept the weight off for three years now," wrote user NDoilWalker.

"If you're serious about weight loss, maybe just take a hiatus from drinking until you can get your weight to a manageable level."

5. Don't wait for the motivation.

"A lot of people wait until they feel 'motivated' to get off their ass. Get off your ass, take yourself to the gym or whatever and rinse and repeat. You will find that by starting something will generate the motivation," wrote user combatwombat0311.