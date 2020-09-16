Borders reopening: Exactly what restrictions have lifted across Australia this week.

As coronavirus cases drop, restrictions are easing in regional Vitoria and elsewhere.

On Thursday, the state reported 28 new infections in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest daily increase in about three months. They also reported a further eight deaths from COVID-19.

In hope the country is moving to a 'COVID-normal', a number of limitations have lifted this week, including changes to watertight border restrictions.









Here's everything you need to know about the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Australia this week.

Changes to regional Victoria.

On Thursday morning, regional Victoria experienced eased COVID-19 rules for the first time in months.

Country Victorians are now in step three of the state government's coronavirus roadmap to recovery.

This means pubs, cafes and restaurants will be able to serve people outside with strict density quotas, while outdoor gathering limits will be upped to 10.

Regional Victorians will also be able to leave their homes without restriction and all shops can reopen. Before this, they had been subject to stage three restrictions.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has eased restrictions in regional Victoria. Image: Getty.

Victorians will still be able to travel via Melbourne to reach other parts of the state but can only stop for three reasons including food, care and permitted work and study.