Three women share how they style their hair during the week.

Life is busy. And finding new ways to style your hair can be hard.

Whenever I look around me – whether it be the bus or at work, other women seem to always have such nice darn hair.

I’m constantly looking for tips and inspo on new and easy ways to style my hair throughout the week. But it made me wonder: how do other people style their hair and how long do they spend on it?

So I asked some of my work friends to share exactly how they style their hair, and how they would use the new Dyson Corrale™ straightener to achieve their look. Several of my work friends even said they've made the switch already for good, and got their mums and groups of girlfriends onto it.

I thought I’d give you an insight into how three of us style our hair, in case it helps inspire you, just like the people I pass on the bus do.

Eleanor

I have naturally wavy, frizzy hair. I fluctuate between wanting to wear it as is and wanting a more sleek, straighter look.

I usually find that once I straighten my hair, it lasts a good three to four days before I need to touch up.

Whereas on the weekends, I’ll usually go natural as I’m doing various activities like hiking and swimming that messes up my hair anyway.

Natural hair before any straightening. Image: Supplied.