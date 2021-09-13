"Invest in a lot of drop sheets": 5 things I wish someone told me before letting my kids redecorate their room.

This is NOT one of those times. You need a plan, man. Because, as I quickly found out, your ideas are most likely vastly different to those of your kids.

You might be thinking soft, pastel paint tones and timber items to compliment. They’re thinking a bright purple feature wall and stickers on all surfaces.

Getting a basic theme, colour palette and the necessary changes to be made down on paper means that everyone is (literally) on the same page.

It also means pulling together the order of things, along with a timeline, in your plan so that crucial steps don’t get missed.

2. Share the creative control (and manage your kids' expectations).

I’m the first to admit that I’m not overly invested in interiors.

I like my house looking presentable but redecorating isn’t my idea of a rollicking time.

That being said, I do have certain ideas of what works and what doesn’t in our home. Those ideas however are not always shared by my 3 kids.

I learnt early on the importance of sharing creative control. My kids just want to be involved in the process.

My eldest son, 10, and my 7-year-old daughter, had strong ideas about how they envisioned their new rooms looking. These didn’t always meet my aesthetic choices but I continually reminded myself that this was their space.

What I found worked was shifting my focus to the practical elements like layout (“No darling... you can’t move your bed across the doorway.”) and product selection, and letting my kids take on more creative tasks like choosing paint colours, artwork and soft furnishings (which, let’s face it, is the fun stuff).

3. Paint selection is important. Now read that again.

The biggest task you’ll likely undertake during a room revamp is painting.

Whether you’re going for a whole new colour scheme, a feature wall or something a bit more snazzy, painting is a big deal for any kids' room upgrade.

It's likely the biggest chunk of our time commitment, and with that in mind, you want to choose your paint wisely.

A high-quality interior wall paint and primer is a no-brainer but you may also want to consider the odour and chemical emissions of your paint.

My kids are ultra sensitive to unpleasant smells (and love being vocal about it). They pretty much stage a protest after I bleach the toilet, such is the impact on their sensitive noses.