"Invest in a lot of drop sheets": 5 things I wish someone told me before letting my kids redecorate their room.

When it comes to Things That Make Parents Apprehensive, your child deciding they need to revamp their room is definitely up there.
Sure, it doesn’t strike the same level of fear as “I’ve got an itchy head” or “I dropped peanut butter on your phone so I washed it in the sink” but there still exists a certain level of apprehension.
Because with this kind of request, you can feel in your bones that it’s going to be hard work. The thing is though, you can see why they might fancy a refresh.
A child or tweens room is their castle so why shouldn’t they want to spruce things up to reflect their changing tastes and personalities? My two eldest kids are 10 and 7 years old, so we definitely know this phase all too well.
Here’s 5 things to keep in mind that I wish I’d known before embarking on Project Bedroom Upgrade. I’ve made the mistakes before, so that you don’t have to.
1. Start with a plan. Like, actually do.
Sometimes it’s fun to fly by the seat of your pants, take a step back and let things unfold organically.