Stereosonic music festival goers have displayed “disappointing” behaviour.

Stereosonic is an annual music festival that travels around Australia, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. It presents a mix of electronic and dance music and in the first show in Sydney, it attracted 48,000 people.

It’s meant to be fun. For dancing. For a good time.

But, overnight NSW Police have confirmed that a 25-year-old from Oyster Bay died in hospital after suffering injuries while attending Stereosonic. How and why she died is still not known.

Another person, aged just 22, was rushed to hospital in critical condition and has since been in an induced coma.

And, police made 69 drug related arrests at the event yesterday.

The NSW Police had to engage a secure operation during Stereosonic, which included the police dog sniffer unit, Public Order and Riot Squad and Mounted Unit, in attempts to protect the festival’s safety.

Of those 69 who were arrested, 57 have been charged with possessing MDMA, which is the active element in ecstasy, and one with LSD. Another 23 were cautioned for cannabis use.

According to the ABC, two men were allegedly found trying to drill holes on the side of the building, where Stereosonic was being held, to hide drugs at the venue. The site was subsequently sent into lock down.

Watch one of the videos from Stereosonic. (Post continues after video.)

The commander of the Police Operation involved with Stereosonic and Assistant Commissioner, Frank Mennilli, has voiced his utter frustration at the festival goers.