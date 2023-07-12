Neurosurgeon Charlie Teo has been found guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct.

Renowned neurosurgeon Dr Charlie Teo has today been found guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct, by the Health Care Complaints Commission.

The surgeon will need to get written support from another specialist before performing certain procedures after an investigation from the NSW Health Care Complaints Commission.

The health watchdog looked into complaints relating to two patients diagnosed with terminal brain tumours.

Neither patient regained consciousness after surgery undertaken in 2018 and 2019 at Sydney's Prince of Wales Private Hospital. Dr Teo was fighting the complaints from the families of these two different patients, who say they were not properly warned about the risk of death before consenting to surgery.

Watch: Dr Charlie Teo defends the high cost of his procedures. Post continues below.



Video via Today Show.

During eight days of hearings earlier this year, Dr Teo faced accusations of wrongdoing by misleading patients, conducting dangerous surgeries and failing to properly inform them or their families of the risks involved.

Following the guilty verdict, a 112-page decision was released this morning, the commission finding four elements of the complaints were "proven".

Dr Teo will now have to obtain a written statement from a Medical Council-approved neurosurgeon to support him performing recurrent malignant intracranial tumour and brain stem tumour surgical procedures.