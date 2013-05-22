BLOG: Apparently this is the new rite of passage for 12 year olds. Seriously?

By KATE HUNTER

‘Children these days generally move into a double bed once they hit double figures,’ said the saleslady at the bed shop.

‘Really? All of them?’ My friend Jules was shocked.

‘Well no,’ the saleslady paused. ‘A lot go straight to a queen size.’

I was shocked too.

But clearly I live under a rock, because apparently a big bed is du rigueur for today’s kids, and the days of squeezing into a single until you left home wrapped with the final season of The Brady Bunch.

When I asked followers of Mamamia’s Facebook page whether double or queen size beds were really THE THING for kids now, nearly 400 people responded. They were divided into three camps:

1. Of course! Why the hell not? A bigger bed is so much more comfortable! And so practical – handy to have for visitors (presumably the kid gets bumped onto an inflatable in the hallway).

2. No way! Giving a kid a double bed is the same as saying, ‘Any minute now you’ll be wanting to have sex, and we don’t want you doing it in the backseat of a Mazda Capella like your father and I had to. Do you think a double is big enough?’

3. A king single is a nice compromise. Same length as a queen size, not as wide as a double. Long enough for tall teenagers, not wide enough for an adolescent orgy.

There’s also a faction, led by me, that believes a bigger bed is simply not necessary until you leave home or buy it yourself.

If you want to buy your kid a bigger bed than the one you had at their age, then of course that’s your prerogative, but I reckon it’s another step towards THE KIDS TAKING OVER.