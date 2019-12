Admire her or not, Kendall Jenner isn’t someone you’d ever describe as daggy.

The ‘internet it girl’ (Vogue‘s words, not mine) is rarely seen without her designer threads and has modelled for every major fashion house you can think of.

However, she set foot in daggy territory last Sunday when she attended the Cannes Film Festival in socks and sandals. Yes, the combination beloved by American tourists and dads.

OK, socks and stiletto sandals to be more specific.

Let's get a closer look: