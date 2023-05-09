Donald Trump found guilty of sexually abusing writer E Jean Carroll.

Content warning: This story mentions sexual abuse and may be distressing to some readers.

Donald Trump has been found guilty of sexually abusing writer E Jean Carroll, with the jury awarding her $US5 million ($A7.4 million) in damages.

The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations, where a nine-member jury weighed up Carroll's defamation and battery claims.

Although the finding of sexual abuse was enough to establish his liability for battery, the jury did not find that Trump raped her.

Carroll, a former Elle magazine advice columnist, had claimed the former US president raped her in a New York department store fitting room in the 1990s, then harmed her reputation by writing in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform that her claims were a "complete con job," "a hoax" and "a lie".

"I'm here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he lied and said it didn't happen," she told the court last month.

"He lied and shattered my reputation, and I'm here to try and get my life back."

However, Trump, who did not attend the trial, has insisted he never sexually assaulted Carroll or even knew her.

In a post on social media, the 76-year-old, who is campaigning to retake the White House in 2024, called the verdict a "disgrace".

"I have absolutely no idea who this woman is," Trump wrote in all capital letters on Truth Social.

"This verdict is a disgrace — a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time!"

Trump's spokesman, Steven Cheung, said he will appeal.