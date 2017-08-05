Why the men in Donald Trump's White House keep falling and the women reign supreme.

Watching the Presidency of Donald Trump in the U.S. is eerily like watching rookie night at your local stand-up comedy club. There’s the bad taste, certainly. But there’s also the constant stream of people exiting stage left to a chorus of boos.

President Trump’s staff are not surviving. Since Trump’s inauguration in February, Reince Priebus, Katie Walsh, Anthony Scaramucci, Sean Spicer, Michael Flynn, K.T. McFarland, Michael Dubke, Michael Short and Boris Epshteyn have all departed their positions as White House advisors.

They’ve either been fired, or resigned just in time.

All – except two – of these former White House officials are men.

It’s an observation made by Annie Karn at Politico: Men are struggling, while women are thriving, at work for Donald Trump.

How can women flourish working for ‘grab-them-by-pussy’ Trump, who ‘rates’ women according to attractiveness? Who comments on a woman’s appearance, before asking about her work. Who had a slew of sexual assault allegations levelled against him in the lead up to the 2016 election. Who blames journalists’ menstruation cycles when they’re ‘hard’ on him. Who once referred to his daughter as a “piece of ass“.

One can’t help but think: Are the women who work under Trump passive in the same way his third wife, Melania, appears to be? Her face remaining a mask, even as the words coming out of Trump’s mouth degrade her value as a woman and her legitimacy as an immigrant. Could it be the women in the White House have adopted a similar approach; stay quiet, and survive?

But to presume so would be a huge disservice to the women in question. These women have worked hard.