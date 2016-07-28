Donald Trump did a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' and it went exactly as you'd expect.

Donald Trump’s highly anticipated Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ today turned out to be more of a curated ‘Ask Me Just A Few Things’, with an automatic moderator blocking comments left, right and centre.

Mostly left, we’re guessing.

Over an hour and a half, the Republican US presidential nominee answered just a handful of questions from the website’s community and those appeared to be hand-picked.

How is Trump supposed to do an AMA without being racist, anti-Semitic or being able to troll. #TrumpAMA pic.twitter.com/mqSSDsEQ5G — Ashley (@oohgoodness) July 27, 2016

Moderators of the discussion on subreddit thread r/The—Donald, which started as a dedicated Trump fan page but is now the second most active community on the site, admitted to temporarily taking “extra security measures to keep our community free from troublemakers.”

Effectively, no new users were allowed to post questions — unless they proved they were A) famous and B) pro-Trump — and anything deemed hilarious inappropriate disappeared almost instantly.

Asked Trump on AMA Reddit why he spells “wikileaks”, “wikileakes”, and I got deleted. — (((Dany SAADIA))) (@dany) July 27, 2016

Despite only answering a few questions on voter fraud, money in politics, Obamacare, winning, NASA and a couple of other topics, Trump managed to refer to his political opponent Hillary Clinton as “Crooked Hillary Clinton” at least four times.

For example, one questioner asked: “What is your plan for reducing or removing the influence of money on politics?”

“Keeping Crooked Hillary Clinton out of the White House!” the billionaire replied.

He also promised an election free from voting fraud and declared NASA to be “wonderful!”

“Voter fraud is always a serious concern and authorities must be vigilant from keeping those from voting that are not authorised to do so,” he answered one question.

“Honestly I think NASA is wonderful! America has always led the world in space exploration,” he replied to another.

