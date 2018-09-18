Why people think Donald Glover turned up in "whiteface" to this year's Emmy Awards.

A mysterious “whiteface” man was sitting amongst Hollywood’s elite at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Fans of the television show, Atlanta, immediately recognised the mystery persona as “Teddy Perkins”.

The Emmy-nominated – and many believed snubbed – TV series is the brain child of Donald Glover, who also goes by the stage name Childish Gambino, and is the musician responsible for the controversial song and music video This Is America.

Um… Teddy Perkins is sitting in the front row. #Emmys2018 pic.twitter.com/Sofat5OceS — Ben Travers (@BenTTravers) September 18, 2018

The show follows a Princeton dropout who returns to his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, where he becomes the manager for his rapper cousin.

In season two, episode six (conveniently titled Teddy Perkins), a character goes to a mansion to buy a piano which is owned by the eccentric, oddball Perkins, who is played by Glover in whiteface.

Although from the outside it appears as if the character has bleached his face, he blames his complexion on an unnamed illness.

Although he only appears in one episode, he clearly made an impression.

But why was Teddy Perkins at the Emmys?

While initially fans believed that Glover himself had resurrected his character for the awards show, according to People, this couldn’t have been the case.

Reporters from the publication state that both the actor, and the Perkins-impersonator, were spotted in their seats at the same time – so this rules out Glover entirely.