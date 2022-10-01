The new Diana: Who is Elizabeth Debicki?

Season five of The Crown is almost here, and as is tradition with the Netflix blockbuster, the cast is set to rotate once more.

Following the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the show has regularly updated its core cast to reflect the passage of time. We've seen young Elizabeth, played by Claire Foy, become Olivia Colman, who played her Majesty throughout mid-life. Now, Imelda Staunton is set to take the reins in the lead role.

While we were only introduced to Princess Diana in season four - portrayed by Emma Corrin - we're already seeing someone else assume the role to represent Diana in the later stages of her life. This time, Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will take on a portrayal of the widely beloved princess, who died in 1997, aged just 36.

Many actresses have played Diana on screen over the last few decades, including Naomi Watts and Kristen Stewart, so audiences will watch with interest to see what Debicki will bring to the character.

But what do we know about Elizabeth Debicki? Let us fill you in.

What else has Elizabeth Debicki starred in?

You'll likely recognise Debicki from the acclaimed British TV show The Night Manager, which also starred Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman.

In film, she's starred in Everest opposite Jake Gyllenhaal, The Cloverfield Paradox, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where she starred as Ayesha. She's also set to star in the film series' third instalment in 2023.

Debicki got her first major role in 2013, when she starred as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby.

Where is she from?

Debicki's father is Polish, and her mother is of Irish heritage, but they were both ballet dancers who toured internationally.