'I'm fed up hearing about another woman's death': A letter begging Australian fathers to help.

Right about now, I think it’s fair to say that Australians are fed up and distraught after hearing about yet another woman’s death at the hands of a man.
It’s also fair to say that nothing appears to be changing for the better. Statistics show violence against women is rising and the figures don’t matter because knowing them isn’t changing a thing.
I have three daughters and it’s devastating to know that at some point in their lives, my girls will most likely be exposed to some level of abuse or violence toward them at the hands of a man.
How do I know this? Because it’s happened to me. Like most women, I too am a statistic.
Molested by a strange middle aged man in a video store at age 11.
Water thrown over my head at a pub by a random middle aged male who then hurled abuse at me for no reason at age 19.
Kicked in the back by a date I rejected at age 25.
Date raped while under the influence of alcohol at 26.
Intimidated and bullied by a male at age 43.
Not to mention the countless heckles from cars and building sites by random blokes over the years probably thinking it’s harmless and funny.
For years I blamed myself for pretty much all of these incidents, be it my outfit choice, my alcohol intake or my choice in men. It seems to be the innate thing for women to do sadly.
