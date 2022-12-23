Dolly Parton is one of the world’s most enduring stars.

She’s a cultural icon, known for rising out of poverty in rural Tennessee to become a star loved for both her music and her personality (and after a career spanning well over 50 years, her performance at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in November showed she’s still got it). Oh yeah, and did we mention she owns a theme park?

Watch: Dolly Parton on Jimmy Fallon talking about Carl's wish for a threesome. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Despite all this, there is one large part of Dolly’s life that has remained largely out of the spotlight.

She and her husband Carl Dean, 76, have been married since May 30, 1966. But in 56 years, Carl’s public appearances can be counted a single hand.