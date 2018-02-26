People are getting tattoos of their dog's paw print and it is perhaps the best idea of our time.

It is a scientific fact that there is nothing more pure than the love between dogs and their humans.

Dogs are silly. They never have any idea what they're doing, they sleep far more than is necessary, they bark at invisible ghosts in the corner but are remarkably quiet when someone is robbing your house (haha, no seriously what is wrong with my dog) and they don't like other dogs because they're too... intense.

Dogs are ridiculous and I won't hear another word about it.

All of us want to be closer to our dogs, emotionally, physically, spiritually etc., so some humans have found the perfect way to make sure their pupper/doggo is always with them: a tattoo. Of their paw print. AKA hand print. AKA foot print. AKA... fingerprint?

DO ALL DOGS HAVE UNIQUE PAW PRINTS THERE IS SIMPLY NO WAY TO KNOW.

I googled it - dog paw prints are not like human finger prints but no two are the same so yes, it's still special.

There are a few reasons people get paw print tattoos, and not all of them have to do with memorialising a particular pet. For some, paw prints can symbolise moving forward or moving past a particularly challenging time. Others use them to represent children or friends. These are some of the best kinds of paw tattoos around.

A love heart paw print

It's quite popular for people to get a tattoo of a paw print, with details added like love hearts. The love heart is obviously because we all love dogs unconditionally.