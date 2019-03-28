BEHOLD: The dog-shaped slippers that dust or mop your floors as you walk.

One of the worst things about housework is that it takes you away from those you love. Your partner, or kids, for example. Or your pets.

But don’t worry, we can help you with the last one. BEHOLD: the dog-shaped slippers that mop or dust your floors as you walk, allowing you to clean and visualise cute pups at the same time.

Formally called the Frjjthchy Cartoon Dog Mop Slippers, they retail on Amazon for $15. And yes, they have a microfibre duster/mop on the sole of each shoe.

All you have to do is walk, and voilà, clean(ish) floors.

Amazon suggests the slippers "can be used to clean the office, living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, balcony floor."

And let's consider their other potential benefits: