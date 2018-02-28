THE GREAT DEBATE: Should bread go in the fridge or the pantry?

I have a friend, let’s call her Lea – which is her actual name by the way, because she deserves to be named and shamed for this – who pours milk into her bowl before the cereal. I discovered this about her after sleeping over at her house when we were in high school, and it was the first time I asked myself if I really wanted to be friends with this person.

“It’s so the cereal doesn’t go soggy,” she explained to me, like there could ever be an explanation for this type of behaviour.

“Lea, there’s, like, a two-second difference between when your cereal goes in and when your milk goes in!” I told her.

The second time I questioned our friendship was when I learnt she separates the meat sauce from the pasta when she eats spaghetti bolognese. That’s right, she’ll eat the pasta separately to the sauce, which kind of defeats the purpose of spaghetti bolognese.

But enough about Lea’s weird eating habits, we want to hear about yours, specifically whether you keep certain produce in the fridge or the pantry, or, what the hell, let’s go nuts – the freezer! Because here’s the thing, even though it may seem as obvious as eating the meat sauce with your pasta, we discovered everyone has a different way of doing things.

To kickstart the conversation, we asked around the office to see what other people do, and their answers proved we could never live in a share house with any of them. Ever.

Jam

Keryn: "Cupboard."

Demeter: "I keep my jam in the pantry until it's been opened, and then it's promoted to the fridge."

Saengtip: "Fridge, because ants are rampant in this country."

Polly: "Jam goes in the cupboard."

Jessica C.: "Cupboard, although I don't think it's a big deal if this one goes in the fridge."