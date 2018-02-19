Sam Wood says eating these foods will keep you full and stop you snacking.

You can exercise like you’re Serena Williams training for the next grand slam but let’s face it, working out is only a small part of the wellness pie. (Mmm, pie.)

What you put in your mouth massively impacts your weight, health and wellbeing. The exact split varies depending on who you ask but it’s thought that exercise only makes up around 25 per cent of the picture while diet is the other 75 per cent.

For that reason, personal trainer Sam Wood is big on helping clients with their food as well as their fitness.

“It’s a line I hear constantly from my clients, ‘I just don’t understand why I’m so hungry ALL the time’. For me, this signals that they’re probably just not eating the right foods to keep them full and energised throughout the day,” Wood told Mamamia.

“At the end of the day, it’s really not rocket science. If your salad is just leafy greens and the odd cherry tomato, your body is going to remind you one hour later that it needs to eat again. If your meal consists of a quality protein source, good veggies and a healthy dose of good fats, you’ll feel fuller for longer.”

With that in mind we made Sam spill on his favourite foods to keep us all energised and satisfied.

Almonds

Almonds are a great hunger crusher because they are packed full of protein and good fats. While they’re the ultimate snack to have on the go, they’re also an awesome addition to any salad. You can even try roasting them for breaky – they’re great with some fruit and Greek yoghurt.

Avocado

Gone are the days of thinking that fats are the enemy. In actual fact, good fats (found in foods like our beloved avocado) are one of the best things you can be eating. With massive benefits to brain function, they also help train your body to burn fat rather than carbs and they’re awesome at keeping that hunger at bay.

Nutrient dense and rich in healthy fats, avocado is another go-to when fighting off those hunger cravings because when we eat food high in good fats, our body releases hormones that will keep us feeling satisfied. So say goodbye to your savings and hello to smashed avo.